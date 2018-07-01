Sources: Devin Booker upset with Suns over release of Tyler Ulis

Devin Booker has played three seasons with the Suns. (AP)

As he becomes eligible for a maximum rookie contract extension, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is upset with the team’s front office over the release of best friend Tyler Ulis, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Booker and Ulis have a close relationship, and Booker wasn’t happy about his former University of Kentucky teammate being waived Saturday, league sources said. The Suns released Ulis when they faced a guarantee deadline.

Booker, 21, became eligible for a five-year, $148 million contract extension on July 1, and both sides have long expected to find common ground for a deal.

Ulis, 22, was the No. 34 pick in the 2016 NBA draft by the Suns and has averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds in two NBA seasons. Ulis was a starter in 43 of 71 games played last season, scoring nearly eight points per game and establishing himself as a solid reserve guard.

Booker averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds in his third season with Phoenix and shot 38.3 percent from 3-point range. He was the No. 13 overall pick by the Suns in 2015.

