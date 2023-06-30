Sources: Dario Saric-to-Warriors in NBA free agency ‘likely'

As the Warriors look to fill out their 2023-24 roster with win-now veteran players, free agent Dario Šarić appears to be a prime target.

Šarić agreeing to a contract with the Warriors when free agency opens at 3 p.m. PT on Friday is a "high probability," multiple sources told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole.

One source told Poole that an agreement between Šarić and the Warriors is "likely."

A source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson that an agreement between Šarić and the Warriors could be a "done deal" shortly after free agency opens.

Šarić, 29, would fill several of the Warriors' needs, including size -- he's 6-foot-10 -- and shooting, having made 39 percent of his 3-point attempts in 57 games last season between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Johnson on Thursday listed Šarić as one of the free-agent options for the Warriors as they look to add shooting to the roster.

A former 2014 first-round draft pick, Šarić made his NBA debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016-17. In six seasons with Philly, Phoenix, Oklahoma City and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Saric is averaging 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 413 games.

While Šarić was a starter early in his career, he has come off the bench in 91 of the 107 games he has played over his last two NBA seasons (2020-21 and 2022-23). He missed the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury.

If the Warriors indeed add Šarić and retain All-Star forward Draymond Green as expected, they likely still need to fill two roster spots, with size, shooting and ball-handling as the traits they are looking for.

