Sources: Damion Lee stays on Warriors after agreeing to two-way contract

When the Warriors waived Julian Washburn earlier this month, many assumed the vacated spot was earmarked for Damion Lee, who had been a two-way player for Golden State last season and just happens to be Steph Curry's brother-in-law.

Whatever mystery remained evaporated Sunday when Lee agreed to a two-way contract to return to the Warriors, league sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole.

The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to report news of the agreement.

Guard Damion Lee has agreed to a two-way NBA contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2019

Lee, who has played in 47 NBA games (11 starts) over the last two years, shot over 40 percent from the field between the NBA and G League last season. He provides much-needed depth at the wing position, and it would not be a surprise to see him ascend the depth chart this coming year.

In bringing Lee back, the Warriors' 2019-20 roster is now essentially finalized, with 14 NBA contracts and two two-way players.

