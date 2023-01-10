Commanders part ways with offensive coordinator Scott Turner originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders are making a major change to their coaching staff. On Tuesday, Washington relieved Scott Turner of his duties as offensive coordinator, as first reported by NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay.



Shortly after, the team released a statement thanking Turner for his first years with the organization:

"I met with Coach Turner today and informed him that we will be moving in another direction going forward with the offensive coordinator position. Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit. I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott and thanked him for his three years of service to our organization. I wish Scott and his family all the best in the future."

Hired in 2020 when Ron Rivera took over the football operation in Washington, Turner has been the coordinator and play-caller for the last three seasons. In that time Washington's offense never ranked higher than 20th in yards gained or 23rd in points scored.

The Commanders' season ended on Sunday with a surprise win against Dallas, but still the team missed the playoffs with an 8-8-1 record. Washington averaged just below 19 points-per-game this past season, 24th in the NFL.

Turner was hardly Washington's only offensive issue as the team has lacked a true franchise quarterback since Rivera arrived. In three seasons with Washington, Turner delivered play-calls to nine different QBs. That's hardly a recipe for success for any coordinator.

Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Follow | Watch on YouTube

This year the Commanders offensive line also struggled, particularly in the interior as injuries and aging veterans hurt the team's chances at moving the ball.

Story continues

Turner previously worked with Rivera in Carolina but never got the full-time chance to call plays until his arrival in Washington.

The ties between Rivera and the Turner family go back even further. Scott Turner's father is Norv Turner, who coached the Washington organization for seven seasons in the 1990s.

While serving as head coach of the then-San Diego Chargers in the 2000s, Norv Turner hired Rivera as his defensive coordinator prior to his ascension to the top job with the Panthers. Norv and Scott Turner both eventually worked with Rivera in Carolina.