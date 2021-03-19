Sources close to Celtics coach Brad Stevens push back on Indiana chatter

Despite making a point of affirming his ties to the Boston Celtics on local sports radio, the rumors attempting to link Celtics head coach Brad Stevens to the coaching vacancy at Indiana University continue to circulate.

While none seem to be more than speculation, the thirst for fans of the flagship program of Stevens’ home state of Indiana to hire the Celtics coach has since only grown stronger. But those close to Stevens relay they have heard nothing whatever regarding such a move, and that those persons doubt it will happen despite the rising tide of chatter circulating among Hoosier fans and in the college basketball media sphere more generally.

I’ve talked to a lot of people close to Brad Stevens today, and not one thinks he’ll actually take the Indiana job. Just sayin’. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 19, 2021

Stadium's Jeff Goodman shares that he has "talked to a lot of people close to Brad Stevens today, and not one thinks he’ll actually take the Indiana job." This is echoed by Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, who says that "there has been no indication that Brad Stevens is going anywhere, several team officials tell me." "Any move to Indiana — and really, it’s just social media gossip — would come as a complete shock," adds the NBA insider. https://twitter.com/SIChrisMannix/status/1372980542703034377?s=20

With a recently-inked, six-year/$22 million extension and in the middle of a season on a team with many years of potential contention likely ahead, such a move would make little sense. Particularly given Stevens' public comments on the matter, though in fairness his hire to Boston eight years ago was done in near-radio silence. This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook! [lawrence-related id=48012,48004,48001,47980] [listicle id=48014]

1

1