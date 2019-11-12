Sources: Clippers star Paul George plans to make season debut Thursday

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George plans to make his season debut on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Barring an unexpected setback, the six-time All-Star will take the court for the first time since his first-round exit in April when he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 29-year-old George has been sidelined for the Clippers’ first 10 games while recovering from two offseason shoulder surgeries.

Merging George’s defensive prowess with Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley should give the Clippers one of the most lethal perimeter defenses in history.

Last season, George averaged career highs of 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and a league-leading 2.2 steals.

