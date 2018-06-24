Sources: Clippers guard Milos Teodosic exercises $6.3 million player option to remain with team

Milos Teodosic averaged 9.5 points and 4.6 assists in 25.2 minutes per game last season. (AP)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Milos Teodosic has exercised his $6.3 million player option for the 2018-19 season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Teodosic’s salary will become fully guaranteed for next season if he is on the Clippers’ roster past July 15.

Teodosic, 31, had impressive moments in his rookie NBA season in 2017-18. He averaged 9.5 points, 4.6 assists and 25.2 minutes per game in 46 contests with the Clippers. Teodosic served as a starter for 36 games and was one of the Clippers’ key playmakers.

Teodosic dealt with plantar fascia injury in his left foot last season, but has regained full health, sources said.

Teodosic made his jump to the NBA after a decorated European career. He was the 2010 EuroLeague MVP and led CSKA Moscow to the EuroLeague championship in 2016. His professional career began in 2004, and he played for Olympiacos from 2007-11.

