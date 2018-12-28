Sources: Chiefs sign RB Damien Williams to 2-year extension

The Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Damien Williams to an extension worth a maximum of $8.1 million, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Williams, 26, has seized control of the Chiefs’ starting running back role since the team released Kareem Hunt a month ago due to his role in an altercation with a woman in a Cleveland hotel. Hunt, who was the NFL’s leading rusher in 2017, possesses an elite ability to make defenders miss, but the Chiefs like the 5-foot-11, 224-pound Williams, a strong blocker and receiver who also runs with energy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chiefs RB Damien Williams ran for over 100 yards and had a touchdown catch in Sunday’s defeat in Seattle. (Getty Images)

The deal likely ensures Williams will have a say in the starting job next season, though the club could still pursue running back reinforcements via free agency or the draft, where the Chiefs currently possess four picks in the first three rounds.

Williams made his first start for the Chiefs on Dec. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he rushed 10 times for 49 yards and two touchdowns and caught six passes for 74 yards. On Sunday against Seattle, he rushed 13 times for 103 yards and caught seven passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• School district boycotting ref who made wrestler cut dreadlocks

• Bengals’ Burfict suffers 7th career concussion, 2nd this month

• Martin: Do the Giants have an Eli exit plan?

• Browns QB defends Hue Jackson staredown

