SOURCES: Chelsea Are Interested In Ramon Sosa But Are Yet To Make Formal Contact

Chelsea are interested in CA Talleres winger Ramon Sosa but have yet to make any sort of formal contact with the 24-year-old winger. Sosa is the subject of interest from a number of clubs across Europe after an impressive campaign in Paraguay this season, scoring six goals and getting five assists in 17 games.

The Blue’s are nearing the completion of a deal for Brazilian sensation Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, and Sosa could be the next player below the age of 25 on their list. He has a current market value of around £10 million, but any deal for his services is anticipated to be closer to the £15.7 million mark due to a termination clause in his contract.

Chelsea Yet To Make Formal Offer For Sosa:

We understand that Chelsea are interested in Ramon Sosa, but they have yet to make their interest formal. Several clubs have come forward to register an interest in the winger in recent months, but none have turned their interest into concrete negotiations, continuing to admire him from afar at this moment in time.

Sosa has a contract at Talleres until December 2026, so the club may look to sell him by the end of this year to stay away from the risk of letting him go on a free contract next season. Chelsea already have the likes of Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk in the left-wing roles, but neither have set the world alight since joining the club. Sosa could provide some competition if he was signed, or he may be part of the multi-club view being deployed by Clearlake Capital.

City Football Group have also been rumoured to be interested in the player, and could make their interest more formal in the coming weeks if Chelsea choose to do so first, but for now, it’s just mere interest in a player of high quality.

