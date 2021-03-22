Sources: Celtics rumored as ‘top suitor’ for Nemanja Bjelica

As the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches this week, the slumping Boston Celtics have found themselves in an abundance of trade talk and rumored trade interest. Whether it’s Atlanta’s John Collins, Orlando’s Aaron Gordon, or Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Danny Ainge and company are always right in the thick of things. Most recently, the rumors are focused on Sacramento Kings sharp-shooting big man Nemanja Bjelica.

Reported by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, several sources around the league have listed the Celtics as ‘top suitors’ for Bjelica. It was previously reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Bjelica could be a potential target for the Celtics.

Nemanja Bjelica seems like the King most likely to be traded. With a salary at just over $7 million, and many playoff contenders searching for perimeter shooting as always, the circumstances are ripe for change. "They want to move him, and Bjelica told them he wants to be moved," said the assistant general manager. Sacramento is holding out for a younger player and a second-round pick in return, sources said. Barnes was often mentioned as the Celtics' ideal addition this deadline, but multiple league sources mentioned Boston as a top suitor for Bjelica.

Though he has struggled in a depleted role this season, shooting just 28.6% from three, acquiring Bjelica would help bolster the Celtics bench, giving them a stretch big to spread the floor for the likes of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. This season, Bjelica is averaging 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in just 17.2 minutes per game. Last season, he shot 41.9% from downtown on 4.4 attempts per game and is a 38.7% career 3-point shooter. This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire! Follow us on Facebook! [mm-video type=video id=01f1d8yjx0takxgr24 playlist_id=01f09kz5ecxq9bp57b player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01f1d8yjx0takxgr24/01f1d8yjx0takxgr24-16af2cdd6c3695a7bc29e9f004911ba6.jpg]

