Sources: Case Keenum gets $25M guaranteed in two-year deal with Broncos valued at $36M

NFL columnist
Yahoo Sports

Quarterback Case Keenum’s deal with the Denver Broncos is valued at $36 million over two seasons, $25 million of it guaranteed, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Keenum kicked off this offseason’s high-profile free-agent signings by agreeing to sign with Denver on Monday evening. The Broncos felt more comfortable with Keenum in terms of salary structure and fit than Kirk Cousins, who eventually got a deal with the Minnesota Vikings at $84 million that is fully guaranteed.

Case Keenum can hit free agency again in two seasons. (AP)
Keenum is coming off the best season of his career in Minnesota, where he led the Vikings to the NFC championship game after going 11-3 in the regular season as the starter. He filled in for an injured Sam Bradford, and threw for 3.547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

