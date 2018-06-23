Sources: Carmelo Anthony opting to stay with Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony has opted into his $27.9 million salary for next season by not exercising his early termination option, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Anthony has informed the Thunder of his decision, league sources said, and the franchise has also expected him to opt into his deal since the season ended. Anthony faced a deadline Saturday to exercise his early termination option.

Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star, averaged a career-low 16.2 points along with 5.8 rebounds in playing and starting 78 games for the Thunder last season. Oklahoma City acquired Anthony in a trade with the New York Knicks on the eve of training camp in September. Anthony transitioned to a full-time role at power forward, attempted the fewest amount of shots in his career and spent most of the season adjusting to his role alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

Anthony, 34, has one year remaining on the five-year maximum contract that he signed with the Knicks in 2014. Oklahoma City finished the season 48-34, earning homecourt advantage with the fourth seed in the Western Conference before falling to the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs.

Carmelo Anthony will be playing for the Thunder next season. (AP)

