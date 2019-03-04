Sources: Warriors plan to sign C Andrew Bogut

The Golden State Warriors intend to sign center Andrew Bogut for the remainder of the season after he receives his letter of clearance from the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The clearing process is expected to take about 48 hours, sources said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bogut, 34, was the league MVP this past season with the Kings. He played four seasons with the Warriors and was a member of the 2014-15 championship team.

Bogut also had interest from the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, sources said.

Andrew Bogut warms up for the Sydney Kings for a playoff game. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

The 7-footer hasn’t played in the NBA in more than a year, with his last stint being with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017-18.

Golden State had been seeking depth at center, and Robin Lopez was a primary target. But the Chicago Bulls refused to negotiate a buyout, so the Warriors had to look elsewhere.

Bogut, a 13-year NBA veteran, has championship experience, knows the system and is well-liked in the locker room. He has averaged 9.8 points and 8.7 rebounds in his career.

He averaged 11.6 points for the Sydney Kings this past season, earned the NBL Best Defensive Player Award and was voted to the All-NBL First Team.

More from Yahoo Sports: