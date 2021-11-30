Sources: Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for LSU

Blue and Gold

It's the question every Notre Dame fan wants answered: Will the Fighting Irish make the College Football Playoff for the third time in four years, or will head coach Brian Kelly’s team be left out at 11-1? In this week's edition of Hey Horka, a message board mailbag answering questions from subscribers at BlueandGold.com, I’ll dive into conference championship week outcomes and predict whether Notre Dame will be one of the four semifinalists. First of all, Georgia is in — even if it loses to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.