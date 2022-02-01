Sources: Brian Daboll interested in bringing in Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey as Giants offensive coordinator

Even though the Giants hired Brian Daboll in large part because of the way he’s run the Buffalo Bills offense, they would prefer he hand over the play-calling duties to someone else.

And if Daboll gets his way, he could be handing those duties to an old friend.

Daboll is interested in hiring Ken Dorsey away from the Buffalo Bills, luring his former quarterbacks coach to the Giants with a promotion to offensive coordinator, according to an NFL source. However, the Bills may soon offer Dorsey the same promotion, if they haven’t already. And while the source said he’d be interested in joining the Giants, it’s hard for many to imagine he’d pass up a similar offer from the Bills.



After all, the Bills are a Super Bowl-ready team with a Top 5 quarterback, and the 40-year-old Dorsey doesn’t have to look far to see how being the Buffalo offensive coordinator is the springboard to a head coaching job. After all, that’s the jump Daboll just made. And it might be a lot more difficult making that leap with the Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones.

Daboll said he’s interviewed “a lot” of candidates for his offensive coordinator job already, but Dorsey is believed to be his top choice. The Giants hope Daboll will have his staff in place by the beginning of next week, so a decision can come soon.

Meanwhile, Daboll does seem to be on the verge of landing at least one former Bills assistant. Bobby Johnson, who spent the past three years as the Bills offensive line coach, has an offer to take the same job with the Giants, a source confirmed. A deal has not been finalized, but it is expected to happen in the coming days.

Johnson’s contract with the Bills had expired, so he was free to make a lateral move to a different team.

Given how bad the Giants’ offense has been the last two years, Daboll isn’t expected to keep many of the team’s current offensive assistants on his staff. One exception could be quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski, who worked with Daboll in New England from 2013-16. The Giants would like to provide Jones with as much stability and consistency as possible, which is why one team source said it was a possibility.

Giants running backs coach Burton Burns was also on Daboll’s staff when he was the offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama in 2017.