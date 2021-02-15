Sources: Boston College parting ways with men's basketball coach Jim Christian

Boston College coach Jim Christian watches from the sideline as the Eagles take on Rhode Island on Nov. 26, 2020. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Boston College is parting ways with men's basketball coach Jim Christian, who will end his tenure there with no NCAA tournament appearances after seven years and just one winning season.

Christian’s record in seven seasons at BC is 78-132, a run that includes a 26-94 record in the ACC. Boston College is 3-13 and 1-9 in conference play this season.

Christian came to BC as a successful MAC coach. He made two NCAA tournament appearances at Kent State and had two successful seasons at Ohio that included a regular-season title.

Christian’s tenure never took hold at Boston College, as his lack of Northeast ties hurt in recruiting. He reached the NIT in 2017-18, his only winning season with the school.

More from Yahoo Sports: