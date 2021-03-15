Sources: Boston College hiring Charleston's Earl Grant as next men's basketball coach

Boston College is hiring College of Charleston coach Earl Grant as its next men's basketball coach, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Grant has led Charleston to a 127-89 record in his seven seasons there and reached one NCAA tournament in 2018. He spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Clemson, and that experience in the ACC made him an attractive candidate to the brass at Boston College.

Grant takes on one of the most difficult jobs in the ACC, as Boston College hasn’t reached the NCAA tournament since 2009. He replaces Jim Christian, who was fired prior to the end of this season with a 78-132 overall record and a 26-94 record in the ACC. BC finished this season 4-16 and 2-11 in the ACC.

BC has indicated that it is willing to make significant program infrastructure improvements in basketball to help it catch up to its ACC peers. Those include a deep budget for Grant to hire a staff and plans for a long-overdue practice facility to upgrade the league’s worst facilities. It’s similar to the commitment the school made when hiring football coach Jeff Haley a year ago.

Grant brings with him a strong reputation as a recruiter and evaluator. As an assistant he helped lead Winthrop to three straight NCAA tournaments and then spent three years at Wichita State to help build the foundation of that program under Gregg Marshall.

At Clemson, his recruiting work included bringing in K.J. McDaniels, who starred in the league and ended up as ACC Defensive Player of the Year. At Charleston, Grant led the school to three consecutive 20-win seasons from 2016 to 2019.

College of Charleston coach Earl Grant directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

