Sources: Blake Griffin considering season-ending knee surgery

LOS ANGELES — Detroit Pistons star forward Blake Griffin will visit a specialist this week because of his ailing left knee and season-ending surgery is being considered, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The six-time All-Star will be evaluated by a specialist in Los Angeles at some point this week, sources said.

Griffin, who has been limited to 18 games this season due to the injury, had surgery on the same knee in the offseason.

With their best player hobbled, the Pistons haven’t been able to build upon the success they experienced a year ago when they made the playoffs as the eighth seed and Griffin earned All-NBA Third-Team honors.

The team is currently 13-24 and is three games from the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

At the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, Griffin will have two more years and approximately $75 million left on his deal, with the last year being a player option.

Griffin has averaged 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists this season.

Blake Griffin has been limited to just 18 games this season. (AP/Darren Abate)

