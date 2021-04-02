Sources: BIG3 returning for a July 10 tip; HBCU will host games

After a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the BIG3 — the popular 3-on-3 basketball league founded by hip-hop icon Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz — will tip off its 2021 season on July 10, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The fourth season of BIG3 action will be a 10-week campaign with games played at two locations: Orleans Arena in Las Vegas and at HBCU’s Xavier University in New Orleans, sources said.

CBS will return as the broadcast partner and each contest will be aired live, sources said.

The minimum age limit for the BIG3 was reduced following the 2019 season from 27 years old to 22 and open to non-professional and professional athletes. Plus, “Bring the Fire” was announced as an addition last year, allowing players to contest a foul by playing one-on-one.

The BIG3 will work with local health and safety officials to determine the state of fan attendance.

The BIG3 will return this year for a 10-week season after skipping 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File)

2021 BIG3 schedule

Week 1: Saturday, July 10, 12:30-3 p.m. at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas

Week 2: Saturday, July 17, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, July 18, 3-6 p.m. at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas

Week 3: Saturday, July 24, 1-3 p.m. at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas

Week 4: Saturday, July 31, 3-6 p.m. at Xavier University in New Orleans

Week 5: Thursday, Aug. 5*, 4 p.m. at Xavier University in New Orleans

Week 6: Saturday, Aug. 7, noon-2 p.m. at Xavier University in New Orleans

Week 7: Saturday, Aug. 14, 1-3 p.m. at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas

Week 8: Saturday, Aug. 21, 1-3 p.m. at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas

Week 9: Saturday, Aug. 28, 3-6 p.m., location TBA (Playoffs)

Week 10: Saturday, Sept. 4, 3:30-6 p.m., location TBA (Championship)

* — Non-CBS broadcast; all times ET

More from Yahoo Sports: