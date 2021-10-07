Sources: Big shakeup hits Mets coaching staff

Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner on field by himself 2021

Four days after the Mets parted ways with manager Luis Rojas, the team shook up its coaching staff in a significant way.

The Mets informed bench coach Dave Jauss, bullpen coach Ricky Bones, third base coach Gary DiSarcina, assistant pitching coach Jeremy Accardo, first base coach Tony Tarasco, and major league field coordinator Brian Schneider that they were free to seek other jobs. That is a courtesy extended to coaches expected to depart.

In addition, the team is reassigning hitting coaches Hugh Quattlebaum and Kevin Howard to the minor leagues, where they were initially hired to work before the in-season firing of Chili Davis resulted in unplanned promotions.



Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner was not given clearance to seek other work. The team values Hefner and holds a contract option on him. He and the Mets are discussing his future role.

Hefner is considered one of the top young pitching coaches in the sport, and would likely be in demand for a big league job if he were a free agent.

The rest of the staff was a patchwork group that represented remnants of previous regimes. Bones is a longtime organization man. Accardo was brought in at the end of the first Alderson regime, and was promoted under Brodie Van Wagenen.

DiSarcina came in with ex-manager Mickey Callaway, and Jauss was hired because of a close relationship with Rojas and his family. Schneider was a former client of Van Wagenen’s at CAA. This was Tarasco’s first year with the Mets.

