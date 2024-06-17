SOURCES: Benfica Forward Gianluca Prestianni Has Offers From Holland

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni is set to leave the club on loan this summer, and he has already been the subject of offers from Europe. The Argentine footballer joined the Portuguese side in the January window from Velez Sarfield, but has yet to make a full impact on the team.

Benfica paid €9m for the player, and they are now looking to send him on loan in order to gain the right type of experience to aid his development. There have been offers and discussions from Ajax and PSV in Holland as the two clubs look to take advantage of the situation, but there is no final decision as of yet. The player is open to considering more offers should they arrive, and a move to the Premier League can not be ruled out if a club comes forward with a suitable project.

The main reason for Prestianni’s exit is due to the lack of game time under Roger Schmidt since he joined. He has made just one appearance for the first team against Rio Ave, playing for just three minutes at the end of the game. The decision to send the player on loan is something that benefits both parties.

Prestianni was one of the most sought after players in Argentina before he joined Benfica in January. The Portuguese club are often seen as a gateway for young players to develop before making a move to the bigger clubs, with Enzo Fernandez being a huge example of that recently, signing for the club from River Plate and going on to sign for Chelsea for a fee of around £115m.

