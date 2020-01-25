Sources: Baylor expected to hire former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora as offensive coordinator

North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora is set to become Baylor's next offensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Baylor is expected to hire former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora as its next offensive coordinator, sources told Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Fedora spent the 2019 season as an analyst at Texas after a seven-year stint as the head coach at UNC. Fedora had a 45-43 record in Chapel Hill, including 11 wins and a division title in 2015. However, he was fired after the 2018 campaign as the Tar Heels went just 5-18 over Fedora’s last two seasons with the program. Fedora also had a four-year run as the head coach at Southern Miss, going 34-19 from 2008 to 2011 before landing the UNC job.

At Baylor, Fedora will join the staff of new head coach Dave Aranda, who was brought to Waco after serving as the defensive coordinator at LSU since 2016 and helping the Tigers win a national championship. Matt Rhule coached Baylor to an 11-3 record and Big 12 title game appearance but left to become the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

This will be Fedora’s second job at Baylor. A native of College Station, Texas, Fedora coached the Bears’ receivers, tight ends and running backs from 1991 to 1996. From there, he was an assistant at Air Force, Middle Tennessee, Florida and Oklahoma State before getting his first head-coaching job at Southern Miss.

Fedora last was an offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State from 2005 to 2007.

