Sources say Arsenal make €58m step which kills Chelsea’s chances of perfect transfer

One of the hottest prospects on the transfer market this summer is Nico Williams, the Athletic Bilbao winger currently tearing up the Euros with Spain.

He’s attracting major attention from the Premier League, and thus far Chelsea have been named alongside Arsenal as favourites to sign him from the Basque club.

But a source has this afternoon revealed some pretty important information to CaughtOffside – that Arsenal are ready to pay the €58m release clause in his contract, while Chelsea are still discussing terms with his agent trying to find a cheaper way.

It’s a major step ahead for the Gunners in the race to sign Williams, and it honestly feels like the end of the road for Chelsea in this particular competition. It’s a shame as the winger’s electric pace and direct style are a joy to watch. His technique is excellent and he could really tear up the Premier League we think. It will be super painful if he goes to Arsenal and upgrades them.

Nico Williams playing for Athletic Bilbao.

A race Chelsea were never really in

If we had really had a strong chance of landing Williams, this would have been a devastating blow. But we’ve not been at all convinced by recent reports that the Athletic Bilbao winger has taken over as our number one target on the wing following Michael Olise’s decision to go to Bayern Munich.

Williams is on big wages already, and want a raise if moving to the Premier League. Chelsea – even if they could outbid Arsenal for the Spain star’s transfer, would struggle to offer him what he can get elsewhere.

Arsenal have Champions League money and can offer football that has its players at the top of the league and fighting for major awards. Right now, Chelsea can’t offer anything remotely similar.