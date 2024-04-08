Sources: Arkansas Razorbacks zero in on Kentucky’s John Calipari as new men’s basketball coach

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Multiple sources are confirming to FOX 16 Sports Director Wess Moore that Kentucky’s John Calipari is expected to become the new head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team.

The hiring comes after former Hogs coach Eric Musselman departed from the team after five years to become the new coach of the University of Southern California.

MUSS BUS LEAVES TOWN: Eric Musselman leaving Arkansas for USC

Calipari has been at Kentucky for 15 seasons. He’s taken the Wildcats to the Final Four four times, won a national title in 2012 and finished runner-up two years later in 2014. He’s won six SEC titles and six SEC tournament titles.

Since 2021, though, Kentucky is 2-6 in the NCAA tournament including a first-round loss to Oakland just a few weeks ago. That put him on the hot seat.

Fans react to Eric Musselman leaving Razorbacks

The 65-year-old does not have a buy out if he leaves Kentucky. He made $8.5 million this season.

While there is a high level of confidence with this news with confirmation coming from three different sources, there still has been no official news from the University of Arkansas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.