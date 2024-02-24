Sources: Anthony Kim to return at upcoming LIV Golf event in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Kim will return to professional golf next week at the LIV Golf event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to multiple sources who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Kim will be a wildcard player in next week’s LIV Golf event in his first professional start since 2012. The 38-year-old had surgery on his Achilles tendon in his left leg following the ’12 Wells Fargo Championship and had been mulling a possible return for months.

Kim won three times in six seasons on the PGA Tour and according to multiple sources he’d been in contact with officials from both the Tour and LIV Golf. Multiple reports said Kim had been reluctant to return to professional golf and void an insurance policy from his playing days that is worth an estimated $10 million.

LIV Golf added the wildcard spots to events this season which allows players who aren’t affiliated with one of the league’s teams to compete as individuals.

Since leaving the Tour, the legend of Kim had grown as the reclusive star was occasionally spotted in public but after more than a decade away from competition a potential comeback seemed farfetched until recently.