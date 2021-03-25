Sources: Andre Drummond, Cavaliers will work on a buyout

The Cleveland Cavaliers and center Andre Drummond will work on a buyout, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Drummond last played on Feb. 12 before the Cavaliers announced the 27-year-old center would sit out while the team worked to find a trade partner before Thursday's deadline.

"Sometimes you're forced into difficult positions that's not easy to navigate, but in respect to Dre and all that he's done and accomplished and as much as he's helped us, we thought this was the fairest thing to do for him," head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said on Feb. 15, per The Associated Press.

The decision to sit Drummond caught the attention of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who called the situation "bulls***" in comparison to James Harden’s trade request.

"To watch Andre Drummond, before the game, sit on the sidelines, then go to the back, and to come out in street clothes because a team is going to trade him, it's bulls***," Green said. "Because when James Harden asks for a trade and essentially dogged it — ... no one is going to fight back that James was dogging it his last days in Houston — but he was castrated for wanting to go to a different team. And everybody destroyed that man.

"And yet a team can come and say, 'Oh, we want to trade a guy.' And then that guy is to go sit. And if he doesn't stay professional, then he's a cancer. And he's not good in someone's locker room, and he's the issue."

Drummond was traded from the Detroit Pistons to the Cavaliers in February 2020 for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a second-round pick. He played only eight games (17.5 ppg, 11.1 rpg) for the Cavaliers before the COVID-19 shutdown ended Cleveland’s season in March.

In 25 games this season for the Cavs, Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. With the addition of fellow center Jarrett Allen in the four-team James Harden trade, Drummond, who’s in the final year of a $28.7 million contract, became expendable.

