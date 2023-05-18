Sources: 49ers' Levi's Stadium expected to be awarded Super Bowl 60

Sources: Levi's Stadium expected to be awarded Super Bowl 60 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Bay Area is expected to be awarded its third Super Bowl early next week.

In March, 49ers CEO Jed York expressed optimism that Super Bowl 60, scheduled for Feb. 8, 2026, would be given to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The collaborative Bay Area effort is expected to become official next week when NFL owners gather for a league meeting in Minneapolis. The vote at this point is considered a mere formality, sources said Thursday.

“If the Bay Area has the opportunity, we would be honored to host Super Bowl LX,” 49ers president Al Guido said in a statement.

Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer on Thursday confirmed Levi’s Stadium is expected to be awarded Super Bowl LX.

Speaking in late March at the NFL Annual Meeting, York said he expected the Super Bowl would return to the Bay Area.

"My optimism is very high," he said. “I feel fairly confident. I don't know for sure we're going to get Super Bowl 60, but I feel very confident we're going to get a Super Bowl in the near future.

“And it would be great to get Super Bowl 60 after hosting Super Bowl 50. It feels like Super Bowl 50 wasn't that long ago."

A source told NBC Sports Bay Area that each professional franchise in the area has been supportive of the effort to bring the Super Bowl back to Levi’s Stadium. Each team is represented on the Bay Area Host Committee board. In addition, the Warriors and Giants have taken on significant supporting roles, with Chase Center, Oracle Park and Mission Rock serving key roles in the Super Bowl bid.

The first Bay Area Super Bowl was staged on Jan. 20, 1985, when the 49ers were 38-16 winners over the Miami Dolphins at Stanford Stadium.

Another Super Bowl in the 1990s was conditionally awarded to Candlestick Park. But when stadium improvements never occurred, the game was reassigned to another city.

The Super Bowl returned to the Bay Area on Feb. 7, 2016, when Levi’s Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50. The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24-10.

The next two Super Bowls are scheduled for Feb. 10, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and Feb. 9, 2025, at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Levi’s Stadium will host two of the premier sporting events in the world in 2026, as the venue also is in line to host multiple FIFA World Cup matches.

The 49ers are seeking to borrow more than $120 million from the NFL's stadium fund for stadium improvements prior to the Super Bowl and World Cup. The plan calls for renovations to the stadium's suites and upgrades to the video boards.

