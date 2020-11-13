Sources: 49ers' Kendrick Bourne will travel, be available vs. Saints
Kendrick Bourne is set to travel with his 49ers teammates to New Orleans on Friday and be available for the team's Week 10 game against the Saints on Sunday, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area.
Bourne's removal from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list is expected to be formalized Friday morning, according to the sources. The 49ers are scheduled to practice Friday afternoon, then travel to New Orleans later in the day.
The 49ers wide receiver has not practiced the past two weeks. He was ineligible to play in the team's Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Then, Bourne tested negative on consecutive days to be removed from the list for what was described as a "false positive."
But Bourne went back on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after another positive test. Coach Kyle Shanahan said that positive test was followed by more negatives.
"I mean, positive, negative, negative, positive, negative," Shanahan said on Wednesday. "I think everyone, those things happen, I guess, and we're all just dealing with it. I know it's a weird situation with him. It kind of is weird though, with everybody in the world, not just our football players."
Shanahan added, "So we're just trying to do the best with the protocols and hope that he gets cleared up to where it's always negative and hopefully we can get him out of here later in the week.”
Bourne is the 49ers' third-leading receiver behind George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuik. He has 25 receptions for 352 yards and one touchdown. Bourne figures to be one of the team's top three wide receivers on Sunday, along with Aiyuk and Richie James. Deebo Samuel is not expected to play due to a hamstring injury.