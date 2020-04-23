The last couple of days have seen multiple reports about Washington talking to multiple teams about a trade involving tackle Trent Williams, including a report that had the Eagles as a possible trading partner for their NFC East rivals.

It was a curious team to have in the mix given the presence of 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard as the heir apparent to Jason Peters on the left side of the offensive line. PFT has learned, via a league source, that it was also an erroneous one.

Per that source, there’s “zero truth” to any suggestion that the Eagles want to make a move for Williams.

The report that included the Eagles also had the Browns, Vikings and Jets listed as teams that have shown the most interest in dealing for Williams. The Browns have been linked to Williams many times since the start of last season and would probably like to know if they have a deal before they’re on the board in the first round, so things may be coming to a conclusion on Thursday.

Source: “Zero truth” to Eagles interest in Trent Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk