Source: Yankees outfield prospect Everson Pereira requires elbow surgery

Yankees outfield prospect Everson Pereira needs season-ending elbow surgery, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Pereira will have an internal brace procedure that is a newer modification of Tommy John surgery and requires a somewhat shorter recovery time, the person said.

Jasson Dominguez, another outfield prospect who like Pereira made his MLB debut last year, underwent the brace procedure last September. The Yankees activated Dominguez from the injured list last week and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton.

Pereira, 23, struggled during his call-up last year, with 14 hits in 93 at-bats. But he is still rated by MLB Pipeline as the Yankees’ fifth-best prospect, and posted an .859 OPS at Triple-A this year.

With a crowded Yankees outfield, he might have been a valuable trade chip at the deadline next month, when the team will seek bullpen and possibly infield help.