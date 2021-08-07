Source: Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman received encouraging MRI result

Aroldis Chapman fires a pitch grey uniform

The Yankees placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day injured list Saturday with left elbow inflammation, but appear to have avoided the worst.

According to a source, an MRI revealed no ligament damage in the elbow. While every pitcher’s MRI will show some wear and tear, Chapman’s exam was considered clean.

Chapman has been up and down this season, dominating at times and slumping at others. He has also dealt with a fingernail issue.

He has a 3.63 ERA in 43 appearances, and struggled on Thursday before earning his 23rd save in 27 chances. He did not pitch on Friday.