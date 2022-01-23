Source: X-rays on Trent Williams' right ankle come back negative

Source: X-rays on Trent Williams' right ankle are negative originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers received some good news when X-rays on the right ankle of All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams came back negative, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Sunday.

Williams played 53 of the 49ers' 54 offensive snaps in the 49ers' 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers in an NFC divisional-round playoff game at Lambeau Field.

Afterward, Williams used crutches to get to the X-ray room near the 49ers' locker room at Lambeau Field. Those X-rays did not show any fracture, according to the source.

Williams spent only one snap on the sideline, and that was only after he was forced to the sideline after reporting as an eligible receiver.

He appeared to sustain an ankle injury in the third quarter. While the 49ers were on defense, Williams got his ankle taped and returned to the game.

The 49ers will likely continue to evaluate Williams throughout the week to determine his status for the team's NFC Championship game on Sunday.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who was shaken up twice during the game, said afterward that he believes he will be fine.

“I was hurting all game but I’ll be all right," said Samuel, who hopped off the field after picking up 9 yards on a crucial third-and-7 play that set up Robbie Gould's game-winning 45-yard field goal as time expired.

