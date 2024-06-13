Source: Wyoming’s Sam Griffin to have predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is Wyoming’s Sam Griffin. He is set to have a predraft workout with the Thunder on Thursday, sources tell Thunder Wire.

Source: Wyoming G Sam Griffin will have a predraft workout with the Thunder today. The 22-year-old averaged 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds & 3.4 assists last season He shot 39% from 3 on 6.1 attempts. Also shot 46.5% on catch-and-shoot 3s Has local ties as he played 2 years at Tulsa pic.twitter.com/bvxEthXbYA — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) June 13, 2024

The 22-year-old played five college seasons from 2019-24. He played his first two years at UT Arlington before transferring to Tulsa for two seasons. He spent his last year at Wyoming.

In 32 games last season, Griffin averaged 16.9 points on 43.1% shooting, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He shot 39.2% from 3 on 6.1 attempts. At 6-foot-3, 188 pounds, he has decent size for a guard.

There’s a chance Griffin could end up as a second-round selection. If that happens, OKC will need to buy back into the second round if it likes him enough.

Griffin can also be a potential undrafted free agent target. He has a shot to join the Thunder’s summer league squad and possibly be added to the G League’s OKC Blue for next season if he impresses enough.

