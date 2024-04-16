Source: WR Taylor, 49ers talking about possible reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers are talking to veteran slot receiver and return man Trent Taylor about a possible return to the team, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday.

Taylor has been in the NFL since 2017, when he was a fifth-round pick in the first draft class of general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers.

After four seasons with the 49ers, Taylor played two years with the Cincinnati Bengals and last season with the Chicago Bears.

Taylor, 29, has appeared in 78 NFL career games. He has 87 receptions for 834 yards and three touchdowns. He had a standout rookie season with the 49ers with 43 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns.

Injuries sidetracked the early part of Taylor's career, and he missed the entire 2019 season due to a foot injury and complications from surgeries.

If Taylor ends up back with the 49ers, he would fill two important needs, as he would supply the team with an option at slot receiver, as well as complete to hand punt-return chores.

The 49ers lost punt return Ray-Ray McCloud in NFL free agency this offseason when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Taylor has a career average of 9.4 yards on 112 punt returns in his career.

Rookie Ronnie Bell struggled in the role of returning punts last season when McCloud was out of action for several games.

