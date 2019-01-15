Source: White Sox offer to Manny Machado 'was for less than 8 years' originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Despite reports that the White Sox have made an eight-year offer to Manny Machado, their offer to the free agent infielder "was for less than 8 years and less money than has been reported," a source has told NBC Sports Chicago.

The financial details of that offer are not completely known, but I'm told the White Sox have not changed their stance on either money or terms since making their initial offer, thought to be around $200 million.

Although it has often been projected that Machado could sign a contract north of 10 years and $300 million, a 7-year, $200 million offer, for example, would be comparable to the 7-year, $210 million contract Max Scherzer signed with the Washington Nationals in 2015. At $30 million, Scherzer's is the third highest average annual salary in MLB history. The offer to Machado would also come close to the 6-year, $206.5 million contract Zack Greinke signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016. Greinke's $34.4 million average annual salary is tops in MLB history.

Sunday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the White Sox upped their offer to eight years and suggested that they might be willing to stretch it to possibly 10 years.

With just over four weeks left until pitchers and catchers report for spring training, and Machado still unsigned, both sides might soon be reaching a breaking point in negotiations.

The White Sox and Phillies are two of the known suitors for Machado. Last week, his camp pushed out the addition of a "mystery team" that was in pursuit of Machado. This is sometimes a sign that the player is close to making a final decision.

As for the White Sox interest in Bryce Harper, despite meeting with the free agent outfielder in November, the White Sox have not made an offer to Harper, according to a source. It appears that their attention has been more focused on signing Machado.

