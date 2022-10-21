Sources: White Sox to interview Ozzie Guillén next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

According to sources, the Chicago White Sox have had discussions with Ozzie Guillén and will interview him for their vacant managerial role next week.

Guillén's name has been linked to the role since it became clear the team would be looking for a new manager. Some fans think Guillén is the perfect manager to get the best out of the roster. Some fans would rather have a candidate without previous ties to the White Sox.

As for Guillén's stance, he has expressed interest in having the conversation.

"It is not in my plans. I don't know if it is in the White Sox' plans," Guillén said on NBC Sports Chicago earlier this month. "Even if they think I can help them for next year, I'm very open to listening to it."

But Guillén agrees with fans calling for his return.

"Let me be cocky," Guillén said. "Nobody in baseball knows this ballclub better than Ozzie Guillén."

Guillén also added: "I will respect the game. I will respect the organization. But meanwhile, I'm fine where I am and do what I do."

There have been several names connected to the White Sox since the team began their managerial search. New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Ron Washington, Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol are "among many" in the mix.

Heyman previously reported the White Sox reached out to Washington, currently the Braves third base coach, and Espada, the Astros bench coach. The Sox' interest in Grifol, the Royals' bench coach, was previously reported by ESPN's Enrique Rojas.

National pundits and analysts had also suggested Bruce Bochy as a fit, but he accepted the Texas Rangers' job. He was reportedly the second choice behind La Russa.

Joe Maddon is another name discussed by fans, but the former Cubs, World Series-winning manager told NBC Sports Chicago he has not spoken to the White Sox.

MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported Espada and Grifol impressed the Sox in their interviews.

The White Sox are a few weeks into their search process after manager Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 due to health-related issues.

