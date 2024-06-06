Source: Warsofsky ‘frontrunner' for Sharks head coach job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Are the San Jose Sharks zeroing in on their next head coach?

Three league sources told San Jose Hockey Now that Ryan Warsofsky still is at the top of the list, with one source characterizing Warsofsky as the “front runner”.

Another source told SJHN that it could be down to Warsofsky or Marco Sturm.

Jeff Blashill, Jeff Halpern, and Jeremy Colliton are the other reported candidates so far.

If it’s Warsofsky, it would be full circle for the San Jose Sharks assistant coach, who interviewed for the top job in the summer of 2022 before GM Mike Grier tapped David Quinn. Under Quinn, the 36-year-old ran the Sharks’ defense and penalty kill with varying success.

In 2022-23, Warsofsky helped Erik Karlsson find his Norris Trophy form, to the tune of 101 points, the most for a defenseman since Brian Leetch’s 102 in 1991-92. The last time that Karlsson was a Norris finalist was 2016-17 with the Ottawa Senators.

San Jose’s PK also finished eighth in the NHL.

