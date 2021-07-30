Sources: Warriors wanted Chris Duarte, considered late trade

Sources: Warriors wanted Duarte at No. 14, considered late trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors liked Chris Duarte a lot, wanted to draft the Oregon guard with the second of their two lottery picks, and were displeased when he no longer was available.

They planned to use their No. 14 overall pick on Duarte, but the Pacers denied that opportunity by selecting him with the No. 13 pick.

The Warriors were crestfallen, multiple league sources said, but used the No. 14 pick to select Arkansas guard Moses Moody.

Although the Warriors knew beforehand of Indiana’s interest in Duarte, a league source said, they did not give up on acquiring the 24-year-old as the draft wound down.

The teams were in contact in the weeks leading up to the draft and discussed, among other possibilities, their respective draft positions.

There was at least one more conversation Thursday night, said a league source, who added that the Warriors might part with Moody and future considerations in exchange.

The Pacers stood pat, and the Warriors say they are more than satisfied with the addition of Moody.

“We even considered him at 7 at one point in the process,” team president Bob Myers said late Thursday night.

There is no doubt, however, that the Warriors coveted Duarte. Impressed with his performance in games and workouts, the Warriors planned to use the No. 14 pick to draft him – and even indicated as much to Duarte, a league source said.

But as the draft drew closer, they realized other teams were becoming enamored with Duarte. One of those teams was the Pacers, whose final decision confirmed the Warriors' fears.

