Source: Warriors give Quinn Cook qualifying offer just before deadline

NBA free agency never sleeps.

The Warriors have extended a qualifying offer to point guard Quinn Cook, making him a restricted free agent, NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock confirmed Saturday through a source.

The Warriors' qualifying offer to Cook is worth $1.9 million and comes just before the Saturday deadline to extend one. The amount of the offer is based on a pre-determined set of criteria that takes into account Cook's draft position, years of experience and how much he has played.

The Duke product averaged 6.9 points per game last season for Golden State while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3-point range. Making Cook a restricted free agent gives the Warriors the right of first refusal, allowing them to match any contract offered to the guard by another team and thus retaining him

With the Warriors in need of shooting going into next season, it makes sense for them to look to retain Cook, who has proven to be a reliable option during his time in Golden State.