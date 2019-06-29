Source: Warriors extend Jordan Bell qualifying offer, make him RFA originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors aren't about to let Jordan Bell go just yet.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock confirmed Friday night through a source that the Warriors have extended a qualifying offer to Bell, making him a restricted free agent.

Confirmed. $1.8 million dollars for Jordan Bell. Warriors showing faith despite a trying year. https://t.co/Cit5xKtoBs — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 29, 2019

The qualifying offer to Bell is worth just over $1.8 million, and gives the Warriors the right to match any offer to the forward from another NBA team. Golden State used a second-round pick on Bell in the 2017 NBA Draft.

After showing signs that he was a keeper during his rookie season, Bell took a step back this past season, averaging just 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 68 games.

But with the roster depleted with injuries and potential free-agent departures, particularly with ailing yet coveted stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, the Warriors will look to keep Bell and hope that he can absorb additional minutes next season.

