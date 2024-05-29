Source: Vikings agree to terms with veteran guard Dalton Risner

After flirting for the past few months, the Vikings and veteran guard Dalton Risner have finally committed to each other.

A source confirmed to the Pioneer Press on Wednesday morning that the Vikings have agreed to terms with Risner, paving the way for him to start once again on the offensive line. It will be a 1-year deal for Risner, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, with a chance for him to make additional money with incentives.

After signing with the Vikings last season, Risner eventually carved out a niche for himself. He ended up starting 11 games for the Vikings at left guard proving himself as a very reliable option in pass protection.

The news of Risner’s return likely means fellow guard Blake Brandel will transition back into a depth role. He had been getting all the reps with the starters during organized team activities and drew praise from offensive coordinator Wes Phillips last week.

