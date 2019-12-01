Source: Veteran Joe Staley not expected back for 49ers vs. Ravens

BALTIMORE -- The 49ers are not planning on playing veteran left tackle Joe Staley on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Staley, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, sat out six games earlier this season with a fractured left lower leg. He is expected to miss his third consecutive games after undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated and fractured finger on his right hand.

Staley, 35, sustained the injury to his finger on Nov. 11 in a 27-24 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in his first game back from the injury to his fibula, which occurred during a Week 2 win in Cincinnati.

Daniel Brunskill or Justin Skule will replace Staley in the starting lineup against the Ravens. Skule has started eight games in place of Staley this season. But Brunskill replaced a struggling Skule last week against the Green Bay Packers and finished the game at left tackle.

Brunskill started five games this season at right tackle in place of Mike McGlinchey when he was sidelined with a knee injury.

Staley took part in limited practices on Thursday and Friday. The 49ers officially list his status as questionable. Staley is expected to return for the 49ers' Week 14 game at the New Orleans Saints.

