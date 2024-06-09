Source: Very unlikely that Broncos trade Pro Bowl WR Courtland Sutton

The Denver Broncos and Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton have been at a cross roads for the last several weeks. However, it appears bridges are starting to be mended.

Sutton told DNVR that he would be reporting to mandatory minicamp this week. Shortly after, a source told Touchdown Wire that the odds of Sutton being traded was a “2/10.”

When asked if the situation between both parties was trending in a positive direction, the source said “slowly, but yes.”

🚨BREAKING: Courtland Sutton announces he’ll be at mandatory minicamp next week! #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/oSJ9i2NO4h — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) June 6, 2024

This comes after a source told Touchdown Wire back in May that Sutton was unhappy with his current contract, as he only has $2 million in guaranteed money remaining on his deal. The source also said that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams reached out to Denver both before and during the 2024 NFL Draft about acquiring Sutton via trade, but were told no.

Sutton is coming off a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2023.

