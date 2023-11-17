Source: UTSA's Jeff Traylor interviews for Texas A&M's head coaching job

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor has interviewed with Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork for the vacant Aggies football job, a source told the American-Statesman. Traylor has coached the Roadrunners to two Conference USA championships.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork interviewed UTSA coach Jeff Traylor on Tuesday for the Aggies' head football coaching vacancy, an A&M source told the American-Statesman on Thursday.

Bjork interviewed Traylor for 90 minutes on a Zoom call, a conversation that lasted an hour longer than had been scheduled.

Neither Bjork nor Traylor returned phone messages Thursday night.

Duke head coach Mike Elko, a former defensive coordinator at A&M is also considered a strong candidate.

Bjork is heading the search for a replacement for Jimbo Fisher, who was fired Sunday after going 11-11 the last two seasons and losing nine straight road games. The school owes Fisher almost $77 million, some $26 million of which must be paid over the next four months.

Traylor, 55, has coached UTSA to two Conference USA championships and a 37-13 record that includes a 12-2 mark in 2021. His Roadrunners are 7-3 and tied with No. 24 Tulane and SMU for first place in the American Athletic Conference with identical 6-0 league records.

He's a former assistant coach at Texas under Charlie Strong, coaching special teams, tight ends and wide receivers. He also had assistant jobs at SMU and Arkansas under head coach Chad Morris.

Traylor, regarded as an excellent recruiter, had a long successful run as high school coach at Gilmer where he won three Class 4A state championships and played in two other finals. He had a 175-28 record at Gilmer.

