Source: Until deal is done with Jets, Redskins still hopeful for Gregg Williams

The Redskins might not be done looking for a defensive coordinator after all.

The New York Jets are yet to finalize a new contract with Gregg Williams to join new head coach Adam Gase's staff, and until that happens, Washington remains interested in Williams, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

The Redskins are hoping to meet with Williams as soon as Tuesday, per sources.

Redskins hope to set meeting w Gregg Williams up as soon as Tuesday. This would be for defensive coordinator position. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 14, 2019

Williams went 5-3 as interim head coach of the Browns after Cleveland fired Hue Jackson midway through the year. Some thought he would stay on as head coach, but Cleveland instead went with offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens.

That made Williams a coaching free agent, and it looked like he was a done deal with the Jets. That process is not finalized yet however.

The Redskins have already had a meeting with Todd Bowles this offseason. Bowles was the Jets former head coach and considered one of the top defensive coordinator options on the market.

Bowles agreed to go to Tampa and serve as defensive coordinator for Bruce Arians in a rebuilt Bucs staff.

NFL Network also reported the Redskins met with Steve Wilks last week before he agreed to take a new job. Wilks was the Arizona Cardinals head coach last season and worked with Josh Norman on the Panthers defense a few years back.

Greg Manusky remains the Redskins defensive coordinator, though it hardly seems like the organization is married to him for the 2019 season.

Williams worked in Washington as defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2007 while Joe Gibbs served as head coach in his second stint with the organization. Many thought Williams would get the head job then when Gibbs stepped down, but instead the team went with Jim Zorn.

Williams also found notoriety for his role with the New Orleans Saints for the Bounty Gate scandal in 2012 and was given an indefinite suspension from the NFL. He sat out three years before returning to run defense for the then St. Louis Rams.

While in Washington, Williams ran a 4-3 defense. The team switched to the 3-4 formation when Mike Shanahan took over in 2010. If Williams returns, expect the 4-3 to return as well.

