Source: Trey Lance staying in Bay Area for extra week of 49ers practice

Trey Lance staying in Bay for extra week of 49ers practice

SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance is doing everything in his control to prepare for his second NFL season with the 49ers.

Team sources told NBC Sports Bay Area on Sunday that the sophomore quarterback is expected to remain in Santa Clara for an additional week of work on a voluntary basis.

Coach Kyle Shanahan cut short the team’s mandatory minicamp by one day, explaining that the staff has seen all they need to for the time being.

This is nothing new for the head coach, who has turned the third day of minicamp into a picnic day for the players, staff and their families for the past few years. Bounce houses, kids activities and food vendors are brought in to help create an environment that promotes a bonding amongst the group.

“I look at the offseason as you're allowed to have 12 practices,” Shanahan said after Day 1 of minicamp. “Nine of them are called OTAs and three are called mini-camp, but I just look at it as 12 practices and I don't think you need 12 practices. I never have. And that's why we've never done 12.”

The head coach recalled holding 11 offseason practices as the most for the team but added that the number of practices are determined as the offseason progresses. This season Shanahan thought the group’s progress was going well enough to move minicamp up a week instead of holding it June 13-15.

Along with Lance, the 49ers' 2022 draft class will remain in the Bay Area for another week of work along with several second-year players and a few veterans. Most veterans, including Deebo Samuel will leave the facility to work with their own private trainers closer to their hometowns and/or family.

While Samuel did report to team headquarters without a contract extension yet completed, he did not work with Lance on the field for team drills during the two practices. Not wanting to risk injury, the star receiver worked with the team trainers on agility and was seen running sprints on the side of the field.

Lance does not feel that missing time working with one of his top skill players will hinder building chemistry. The young quarterback knows they will be seeing a lot of each other once the team reconvenes for training camp at the end of July.

“No, I don't think so,” Lance said during minicamp. “It would be great to have him out there, but I understand the situation and we'll get to spend a ton of time together this offseason in July and the end of June. So it’s not something I'm worried about at all and training camp is nothing but reps.”

