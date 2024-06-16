SOURCE: Topeka’s NiJa Canady enters transfer portal

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The best player in college softball in 2024, Topeka’s NiJa Canady, will explore options for a new team next season.

A source in the Canady family tells 27 News that the Stanford Cardinal and Topeka High grad will enter the transfer portal.

Canady was named the National Player of the Year in 2024 after leading her team to the national semifinals. She finished the season with a 0.73 ERA as the Cardinals’ starting pitcher, racking up 337 strikeouts in the process.

Recently, former four-time all-American pitcher Monica Abbott compared the former Topeka High Trojan to basketball’s Caitlin Clark.

Canady has two years of college eligibility remaining. She was the national Freshman of the Year in 2023.

