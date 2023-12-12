Source: Texas A&M is still in contact with 2024 5-Star QB and Florida commit

It has been reported by AggiesToday and TexAgs that Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his staff, including new offensive coordinator Collin Klein, are back in contact with 2024 five-star quarterback DJ Lagway, who is currently committed to Florida.

Out of Willis, Texas, DJ Lagway is by far the most talented young signal caller in the 2024 cycle, recently setting a Texas 6A single-season record during the 2023 season, completing 289/393 (72%) for 4.605 yards, 59 touchdowns and just eight interceptions through the air. on the ground, he recorded 953 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 100 carries.

Texas A&M, under then-head coach Jimbo Fisher, had been in constant contact with Lagway for several years, making significant traction during the 2022 offseason during his three campus visits. However, after finishing 5-7 during the 2022 season, interest reportedly fell off, leading the Florida Gators, who hold a rich quarterback history, to swoop in to gain Lagway’s early commitment last December.

Texas A&M will meet with Derek Lagway face-to-face sometime today, source said. The five-star Florida commit has plans to be in Gainesville this weekend, but Mike Elko and his new offensive coordinator Collin Klein are continuing to work away. — AggiesToday (AT) (@AggiesToday) December 11, 2023

However, Florida’s future under head coach Billy Napier has been middling, to say the least, finishing 5-7 in 2023 just a year after finishing 6-7, with equal 3-5 finishes in SEC play. With a new regime in place, Mike Elko knows that to restore confidence in the program, landing a top-tier quarterback post-Conner Weigman for the future is an absolute must.

While the Aggies still have two very talented quarterbacks, Miles O’Neil and Anthony Maddox, committed within the 2024 cycle, Maddox’s recent flirtation with Mississippi State and new head coach Jeff Lebby, as well as Ole Miss could result in a potential flip, while O’Neill remains locked in with the program.

According to 247Sports Composite, Lagway is positioned as the 3rd-ranked quarterback in the class and the 4th-ranked player in Texas.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire