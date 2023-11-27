Source: New Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is expected to retain interim HC Elijah Robinson

On Sunday, Nov. 26, a new era of Texas A&M Football was announced, as Mike Elko, most recently the head coach at Duke, will become the program’s 30th head football coach going into the 2024 season and beyond.

While Elko is undoubtedly a familiar face after serving as the Aggies’ defensive coordinator for four seasons under then-head coach Jimbo Fisher, much of the current staff has changed. Yet, present interim HC Elijah Robinson, who also serves as Texas A&M’s defensive line coach, is well acquainted with Elko going back to the 2018 season.

After Jimbo Fisher’s dismissal precisely two weeks ago, Robinson was elevated to the interim position, leading the Aggies to a 38-10 win over Abilene Christian before falling to No. 13 LSU in Baton Rouge (LA) 42-30 in the 2023 season finale.

It’s expected that Elijah Robinson will stay at Texas A&M under Elko. Expected role is DC, and will receive a raise. More to come. pic.twitter.com/950FFRMs5Q — Landyn Rosow (@RivalsLandyn) November 26, 2023

With a bowl game remaining, Robinson will finish out the season. According to various sources, the veteran assistant will be retained on Elko’s staff going into next season with the possibility of being elevated to defensive coordinator, which led to a unanimously positive reaction from nearly every player on Texas A&M’s roster, knowing that the man who recruited them and coached them during the time in College Station will continue for years to come.

In terms of how Mike Elko’s new staff will look in the coming months, the futures of current OC Bobby Petrino and DC D.J. Durkin are two names to watch out for going forward.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire