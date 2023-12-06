Source: Texas A&M HC Mike Elko offered Colin Klein to be the Aggies new OC

For the first time since Mike Elko was hired as Texas A&M’s 30th head football coach less than two weeks ago, we now have the first bit of information regarding who could potentially replace Bobby Petrino as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Multiple hires have already been made, including former Duke OL coach Adam Cushing taking the same position and new cornerbacks coach Ishmael Aristide, who returns to Texas A&M after serving under Elko during his four years as the Aggies defensive coordinator.

Late Tuesday, Kansas State Sportscaster Matt Musil reported that Elko had fielded an offer to Kansas State offensive coordinator Colin Klein to become the Aggies’ new OC, who has been at the postion for the last two seasons in Manhattan (KS).

Source: @AggieFootball head coach Mike Elko has offered Aggie Offensive Coordinator job to Kansas State’s OC Collin Klein. Klein turned down the Penn State OC job just last week. @KHOU — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) December 5, 2023

So, if Klein were to be hired, what does he bring as an offensive playcaller? At 34, Klein received OC offers from Notre Dame and Penn State , so let’s say his star is on the rise. After four highly successful years as the starting QB at K State, choosing the headset has already paid in his young coaching career.

Focusing on the 2023 season, Kansas State (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) ranked 23rd in total offense, averaging 445 yards per contest. Even better, the Wildcats averaged nearly 38 points per game, good for 10th nationally.

What is even more important to note is that this was all done with less talent compared to A&M’s five-star factory led by quarterback Conner Weigman, who is poised to take the next step toward his incredible ceiling with the right OC calling plays and designing the offense.

With plenty of names to go around for one of the more coveted coordinator jobs on the market, Colin Klein is undoubtedly the most intriguing.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire